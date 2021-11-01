National Prayer Event Nov. 18

A National Prayer Event will be held on Nov. 18 at 7 p.m. CST online. To register go to
www.prayfordobbs.com.
The U.S. Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health on Dec. 1.
The Mississippi law at stake, in this case, bans abortion after 15 weeks. The question before the Supreme Court is whether all pre-viability bans on elective abortions are unconstitutional.
This is the case that could overturn Roe v. Wade—the Supreme Court decision which made abortion legal in all 50 states. To register for a National Virtual Prayer Gathering and to help spread the word, visit
www.prayfordobbs.com.