Since 2010, January has been declared National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month by presidential proclamation. This is an excellent opportunity for all of us to raise awareness about human trafficking, particularly how this crime can be prevented.
In the upcoming weeks, we encourage you to undertake efforts to educate communities on human trafficking. In doing so, you can also promote promising practices to help advance anti-trafficking initiatives in your own neighborhood, town, or city.
Jan. 11 :
National Human Trafficking Awareness Day
This day seeks to increase understanding among Americans that human trafficking happens in states and communities across the United States. Human trafficking is a form of modern-day slavery and occurs when a trafficker uses force, fraud or coercion to control another person for the purpose of engaging in commercial sex acts or soliciting labor or services against his/her will.
Human trafficking violates the sanctity, dignity, and fundamental rights of the human person. The United Nations Protocol to Prevent, Suppress, and Punish Trafficking in Persons defines it as "the recruitment, transportation, harboring or receipt of persons by means of force, fraud or coercion…for the purpose of exploitation." According to the U.S. State Department, human trafficking appears in "many guises", often taking the form of commercial sexual exploitation, the prostitution of minors, debt bondage, and involuntary servitude. The United States government, and increasingly the international community, utilize the umbrella term "trafficking in persons" to define all forms of modern slavery.
Every year, millions of men, women and children fall into the hands of traffickers in their own countries and abroad. No sector or industry is immune from human trafficking. Victims may be workers in food processing factories, waiters or cooks at restaurants, construction workers, agricultural laborers, fishers, housekeeping staff at hotels, domestic help in private residences, or sex trafficked women and men in brothels, spas and massage parlors. According to the United Nation's International Labor Organization's (ILO) 2016 "Global Estimates of Modern Slavery," nearly 40.3 million people are victims of modern slavery, of whom 24.9 million are entrapped in forced labor and sexual slavery and 15.4 million subjected to forced marriage. Through coercion, deceit, or force, they are trapped in jobs and situations from which they cannot escape.
Traffickers lure men, women, and children with false promises of good jobs, education, economic security, and love. Once enticed, traffickers keep their victims from seeking help through means such as confiscating identification documents, threats of violence against the victim or their family, and physical or psychological abuse.
Human Trafficking: Key Statistics
The International Labour Organization (ILO) and Walk Free Foundation's "Global Estimate of Modern Slavery" (2016) provides alarming statistics on the prevalence of human trafficking worldwide:
25% of all victims are children age 17 or younger, representing 10 million girls and boys worldwide
Nearly 30% of all victims are men and boys; jumping to 46% for victims of forced labor
For every 1,000 people of the 24.9 million victims of forced labor and commercial sexual exploitation, nearly 1 of 4 were exploited across the world in 2016, 5.4 were victims of human trafficking
Why is Human Trafficking So Prevalent?
Owing to the hidden nature of the crime, lax enforcement of anti-trafficking laws, the ease with which victims can be re-exploited, and large demand, human trafficking is considered a low risk and highly lucrative illegal enterprise. Calculated as a 150-billion-dollar industry, modern day slavery has become the fastest growing source of illicit profit for criminals worldwide.
Breaking Through Misconceptions
We often assume that trafficking only impacts certain types of individuals, such as those living in abject poverty with little to no access to education. While certain factors do make some populations exceptionally vulnerable to human trafficking, there is no "typical" profile. Anyone can become a victim regardless of sex, age, race, citizenship status, socioeconomic level or educational attainment. For example, individuals may be highly educated, speak multiple languages and hold university degrees, while others may have little to no schooling or academic achievement. Understanding that no one is immune to victimization allows us to improve prevention and victim identification strategies.
Let's break through some additional misconceptions:
Myth #1: Human trafficking only occurs in the form of sexual commercial exploitation.
Truth: Of the 24.9 million victims of forced labor and sexual exploitation worldwide, nearly 81% are victims of forced labor, according to an estimate from the International Labour Organization.
Polaris, an anti-trafficking NGO, identified 25 types of human trafficking in the United States, 18 of which include some form of labor exploitation. Some of the industries involved are manufacturing, agriculture, domestic house work, hospitality, begging, landscaping, traveling sale crews, as well as health and beauty services.
Myth #2: Most victims of human trafficking are kidnapped and do not know their captors.
Truth: According to the International Human Trafficking Institute, kidnapping victims is a risk for traffickers. Traffickers are more likely to recruit and groom their victims, offering them emotional support, false opportunities for a better life (such as steady employment and education), or even promises of romance.
Myth #3: In order to be trafficked you have to be taken to another country.
Truth: Under the Trafficking Victims Protection Act of 2000 (TVPA), you do not have to be transported from one country to another to be considered a victim of human trafficking. It is not even necessary to cross state lines. In fact, trafficking can occur within a victim's own community. The TVPA protects both foreign born nationals and U.S. citizens who are survivors of a severe form of trafficking.
Myth #4: Legal businesses do not profit from forced labor and exploitation.
Truth: While human trafficking does occur in illicit underground industries such as brothels and the drug trade, it is also found in legitimate businesses, such as in the hotel, construction, agriculture, and restaurant sectors.
Myth #5: If a victim of human trafficking is undocumented in the United States, they cannot be protected by legal authorities or receive services.
Truth: Trafficking of any persons, regardless of their immigration status, is illegal in the United States. Foreign born nationals who are victims of human trafficking can receive a number of benefits under the Trafficking Victims Protection Act of 2000 (TVPA). For example, they may seek immigration relief by applying for a T Visa, as well as receive comprehensive case management services through the Trafficking Victim Assistance Program (TVAP) to help with their journey toward recovery.
Myth #6: The average person has never benefitted from services or goods produced by a victim of human trafficking.
Truth: Given the ubiquitous nature of forced labor, the average person has purchased goods or services that were produced, at least in part, by victims of human trafficking. This includes everything from fish, cotton, rice, cement, and even Christmas decorations, according to the United States Department of Labor.
Myth #7: Victims are always kept in chains and physically abused.
Truth: Men, women, and children do not need to be kept in chains or beaten to be considered victims of trafficking. Traffickers often use methods of fraud and coercion to "imprison" their victims. This may take many different forms, including threatening to kill or harm loved ones, tricking the victim into thinking he/she owes him/her a debt, or threatening deportation in the case of the foreign-born victims.
Myth #8: The problem is so overwhelming and big there is nothing I can do to make a difference.
Truth: Every person can help to bring an end to human trafficking. Request a free toolkit from our Become a SHEPHERD program to learn more about the signs of trafficking and how to educate others. Each one of us can take steps to become more involved in the growing movement to end modern-day slavery.
Human Trafficking Background and Overview
The Facts
Trafficking cases are increasing under COVID-19, as traffickers prey upon people experiencing heightened vulnerabilities linked to pandemic-related lockdowns, stay-at-home orders, and job loss.
Two decades have passed since the United States adopted landmark legislation to combat trafficking. The Trafficking Victims Protection Act (TVPA) of 2000, and its several reauthorizations, defines what constitutes trafficking in the U.S., establishes trafficking as a federal crime, and offers protection for victims and survivors. Last year, the U.S. State Department launched a publication to celebrate 20 years of progress to combat human trafficking.
Every year, the State Department issues the Trafficking in Persons Report, a diplomatic tool used to hold accountable government efforts around the world to address human trafficking. The latest edition underscores the important role of faith-based organizations in eradicating trafficking.
The Church’s Position on Human Trafficking:
The elimination of human trafficking is a priority issue for the Catholic Church. Because every life is a gift from God and is sacred, it deserves to be protected and nurtured. We each have a responsibility to fight against the violation and degradation of our brothers and sisters. The Vatican released a set of guidelines, or pastoral orientations to help the Catholic community eradicate trafficking.
The Catechism of the Church forbids acts that cause the enslavement of humans. During the Second Vatican Council in 1965, the Church further stated “slavery, prostitution, the selling of women, and children, and disgraceful working conditions where people are treated as mere tools for profits rather than free and responsible persons are infamies and supreme dishonor to the creator.” (Gaudium et Spes, 1965).
In 2014, Pope Francis stated during his Declaration on the International Day for the Abolition of Slavery: “[M]odern slavery, in terms of human trafficking, forced labor and prostitution, and organ trafficking, is a crime against humanity. Its victims are from all walks of life but are most frequently among the poorest and most vulnerable of our brothers and sisters.”
Men and women religious play an integral part in the battle against human trafficking. In 2001, 800 women leaders of the International Union of Superiors General (UISG) passed a resolution dedicating one million members “to work in solidarity with one another within our own religious communities and in the countries in which we are located to address insistently at every level the abuse and sexual exploitation of women and children...” The U.S. Catholic Sisters against Human Trafficking is the domestic response to this call.
Anti-Trafficking Resources Great Ways to Educate Yourself!
The Coalition of Catholic Organizations against Human Trafficking
(CCOAHT), convened by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishop’s Migration and Refugee Services (USCCB/MRS), consists of 35 + national and international agencies working to end human trafficking and support survivors. Together, CCOAHT members advocate for stronger state and federal legislation, promote trauma-informed and survivor-centered services for victims, raise public consciousness through grassroots action, and press the private sector and consumers to prioritize slave-free supply chains. Many of our CCOAHT members have online education and outreach resources to help you learn more about human trafficking and make a difference in your local communities. See below to get started: