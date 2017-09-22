NCEA president tours hurricane affected schools

by Mary Cottingham, South Texas Catholic

The National Catholic Education Association's president and CEO Thomas W. Burnford, met with Bishop Michael Mulvey, superintendent Rosemary Henry and associate superintendent Nannette Quintanilla-Hatch on the morning of Sept. 21 and later toured the schools most affected by hurricane Harvey, Ss. Cyril and Methodius and Sacred Heart in Rockport.



Although Ss. Cyril and Methodius suffered tremendous damage, students were able to return to school on Aug. 30, whereas Sacred Heart is still closed and is not expected to open this semester.



"We will open again," Father Ray Yrlas, said, "but as to when–I can't say right now. We are still in the demolition phase."



Burnford said he wanted to offer any support that he could.



“We asked every kid in Catholic Schools to give a dollar. The money would go to NCEA then would be distributed to the diocese most affected by the hurricane,” Burnford said. "We've raised $91,000 so far, which is not much, but we've asked the schools to do their stuff and then send in the checks and we would work with the superintendents and bishops to discuss how the funds can be distributed–it's unrestricted."



He spoke of how other schools used Twitter for ideas on how to raise money. “The one I like is the school in Alaska who raised $930. They did a taco lunch dinner in Alaska for Texas. We have 75 kids in that school," he said.



"What is so striking is the generosity in those schools that this is a catechetical opportunity–I think there is something about Church and community that brings people together in time of need.," Burnford said.

