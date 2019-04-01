Service trip leads to love of neighbor

Students and volunteer coordinators from Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi Newman Center spent a Saturday sharing their physical and spiritual energy with their neighbors in Rockport. They cleaned up debris from one of the sites affected by Hurricane Harvey.
According to one of the students, Matthew Kyle, being able to help those in need in Rockport was a way to express God’s love. “It was an opportunity to show that God brings hope to those who are weary and to those who feel forgotten through the work of his people,” he said. What an honor it was for us to be used by God to make the world a little less dark.”
Early in the morning hours on March 2 the group gathered at the Newman Center to ready themselves as a group and rooted their service in the Gospel and Church teaching. Once in Rockport, volunteer coordinator John Cockerham helped find work for them and shared on the reconstruction process and the progress made since the hurricane hit in 2017.
“We were very inspired by all the stories he shared about generosity, providence and love of neighbor,” said Birgit Oberhofer, Spiritual Formation Coordinator at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi Newman Center.
Their work involved cleaning up a private lot which still had many dead trees and debris on it. “John was amazed at our energy level and speed and we finished the work sooner than expected. In a way, we were looking forward to using our muscles, but on the other hand we realized that it was not about us but about the community of Rockport,” Oberhofer said. “We did what they needed us to do for that day.”
“One of my favorite things that God told us is to love our neighbors. As Catholics, we strive to follow Jesus’s footsteps as he has invited us to do,” Kyle said.
“Today, I realized that there is more to life than staying in my apartment...I experienced the benefits of being with all of you, working for others and being out in nature,” said Cristian Soliz, another student from the Newman Center. “I want to get out more often.”
Student Avery Rodriguez said the trip to Rockport was filled with service, fun, and laughter; it was beneficial in many ways, “After hearing of the stories Mr. John spoke about, it provided me with that sense of wanting to help more in my community,” she said. “Overall the day gave me a sense of peace and gratitude for the life I am fortunate to live.”