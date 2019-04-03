Never ending Faith and Love

Not only did I have cancer, but my surgeon performed a radical hysterectomy to save my life. My chance to have kids was gone forever. But thanks to the selfless love of my sister and her husband, their two sons (AJ, 15 and Tony, 8) would take on such significant roles in my life.
Many people, even my doctors, have declared it was a modern miracle that I survived stage IV ovarian cancer and a second cancer of the thyroid five years later. But for me, the most wondrous miracle God has bestowed upon my 47 years of life is the gift of loving two remarkable young souls who will one day make their notable mark on an imperfect world.
You could say I’m not your typical aunt. I believe in jumping enthusiastically and passionately into not only helping with the daily tasks of schoolwork, field trips and birthday parties, but I also take their spiritual formation quite seriously. My ultimate goal is their heavenly salvation.
My youngest nephew, Tony, is currently enrolled in religious education classes and will make his first Communion in May. When my sister first mentioned this last summer, I kicked around the idea of becoming an assistant in his classroom but was hesitant at first.
As a cradle Catholic, I am embarrassed to admit how much I have yet to learn and understand concerning my own faith. My only hesitation about teaching religious education: I felt inadequately equipped to help mold the spiritual formation of young, impressionable minds. Thankfully, I have two experienced teachers in my nephew’s class from whom I am learning a great deal in the classroom.
Granted, my role is quite limited as it is my first time assisting, but perhaps one day I may be leading my own class. My main focus currently is leading the young mind in my personal charge, my nephew Tony, as much as possible outside the classroom.
It has been an eye-opening experience to see the Catholic Church through the eyes of a child once again. I wholeheartedly recommend parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles to take a pro-active role in the spiritual lives of the young children in your lives. Observe a CCD class at least once, pray with your child several times a day and above everything else, set the example you want them to learn from.
(Actions speak volumes: when you think they are not watching, they really are.)
Things we, as adults, may take for granted can sometimes be a bit frightening to a young child. I’ve learned their first confession must be discussed in great detail, multiple times. I arranged for a “field trip” to my parish church outside the classroom one Saturday afternoon, where my nephew could meet the priest with me inside the confessional, as well. We took a short “tour” of the small room and while most adults might choose to use the screen for additional confidentiality, my nephew was excited at the face-to-face option, which I found endearing.
Trying to communicate to a room full of 7 and 8-year-olds the divinity of the body and blood of Jesus Christ in the Holy Eucharist has been challenging. There are lots of confused faces when we also refer to bread and wine, but the more we talk about the sacrifices Jesus made for us and the unconditional love he continues to have for us all, I can see faith in their eyes, the love in their hearts.
The transformation of the hearts and souls of these young children from last September to seven months later is truly extraordinary. From the prayers they have learned, to reciting the Ten Commandments, to learning how to say a proper confession, it has been an honor to serve as an assistant for my nephew’s First Holy Communion class.
Perhaps more acutely than the average person, I am keenly aware of my own mortality. To be frank, every morning I wake up is a gift from God. No moment is taken for granted. I’ve come to understand that ultimately, it’s not what I take from life that matters most, but what kind of legacy I leave behind.
My prayer for the two most important children in my life is that they understand what amazing, precious, God-given blessings they have been to me. It is my ardent hope my presence in their lives is an everlasting reminder of God’s never-ending love and grace.