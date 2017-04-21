New altar servers began service at Sacred Heart in Mathis

Fifteen new altar servers began their ministry at Sacred Heart in Mathis on Palm Sunday, April 9. The new servers include Emma Westbrook, Madison Espinoza, Samantha Espinoza, Nick Crezo, Mia Encinia, John Paul Coronado, Alexis Ganceres, Alayna Munoz, Rey Garcia III, Aries Garcia, Lesette Munoz, Seth Munoz, Ethan Munoz, Mia Olivarez, and Yulianna Sanchez.The ministry of Altar Servers began recruiting new servers in March and the 15 new servers began their service in April. The priest in charge at Sacred Heart is Father Raju D. Thottankara and Altar Server Coordinators are Rick and Belinda Gonzales.