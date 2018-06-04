New appointment at USCCB

by Judy Keane, USCCB

David Spesia has been appointed as Executive Director of the Secretariat of Evangelization and Catechesis for the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB).

Monsignor Brian Bransfield, USCCB Secretary General, made the appointment, which will take effect July 2, 2018.

Since 2010, Dr. Spesia has served as Secretary of Evangelization and Catechesis for the Diocese of Joliet. Prior to his most currently role, he was principal of St. Joseph Catholic School in Joliet from 2007-2010. From 1998-2007, he served as a Theology teacher and department chair at the Joliet Catholic Academy and additionally served as Managing Editor for Communio: International Catholic Review for five years. Throughout each role, Dr. Spesia has demonstrated a firm understanding of and deep personal commitment to evangelization. He has also overseen numerous programs and personnel along with inspiring students in his witness to the beauty of the Church and its teachings.

“Dr. Spesia brings to the Conference a wealth of both academic knowledge and lived experience in the realms of missionary discipleship, collaborate leadership, and evangelization,” said Msgr. Bransfield. “I am grateful to him for accepting this important position in service to the bishops and to the Conference.”

David Spesia graduated with a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Notre Dame in 1988. He earned his Master of Arts in Religious Studies from the University of Chicago—Divinity School in 1991. He also earned a Master of Arts in Education in 2005, a Master of Science in Educational Leadership in June 2008, and a doctorate of education in August 2016, all from the University of St. Francis.

For more information on the USCCB Secretariat of Evangelization and Catechesis, please visit: http://www.usccb.org/about/evangelization-and-catechesis/.