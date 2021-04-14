New book from FOCUS leaders provide a roadmap for evangelization

DENVER, April 13, 2021 – There's a lot of talk about missionary discipleship. But how can the laity practically live it?
"Foundations for Discipleship," by FOCUS (Fellowship of Catholic University Students) leaders Curtis Martin and Dr. Edward Sri, is not simply a book to read. It's a tool to form and accompany others on their journey as Christian disciples.
For use with small groups or individuals, the captivating articles in this recently released book from FOCUS, published by OSV, provide the roadmap for training in the basic skills of Christian living and evangelization, including:
How to live "The Little Way of Evangelization"
How to accompany others on the journey of "Win," "Build," and "Send"
How to help others grow in prayer, Eucharistic devotion, Christian friendship, and care for the poor
How to share the Gospel and your testimony
How to deepen one's own interior life, from which all evangelization flows
How to invite others into mission
"Foundations for Discipleship" is a toolbox for leaders who want to walk with others in discipleship. If someone reads it alone, it might change one life; if used to lead others, that one person might change the world.
About OSV
As the leading Catholic publisher in the United States, OSV provides products and solutions to more than nine of every ten Catholic parishes and every Catholic diocese in the country. Founded in 1912 by Father John Francis Noll, the company continues to serve the Church through a wide range of products and services. From weekly and monthly publications, to software solutions, fundraising and consulting services, curriculum products, trade books, and parish publications, OSV helps individual Catholics, families, parishes and dioceses to grow closer to Christ and contribute to the growth and vitality of his Church in the world. A not-for-profit Catholic organization, OSV has been supporting the needs of the Church for over a century and will continue to listen to customers’ needs today and tomorrow. Learn more at www.osv.com.
About FOCUS
FOCUS (Fellowship of Catholic University Students) is a Catholic apostolate whose mission is to share the hope and joy of the Gospel. FOCUS missionaries encounter people in friendship, inviting them into a personal relationship with Christ and accompanying them as they pursue lives of virtue and excellence. Through Bible studies, outreach events, mission trips and discipleship, missionaries inspire and build up others in the faith, sending them out to live out lifelong Catholic mission wherever they are. For the 2020 – 2021 academic year, nearly 800 FOCUS missionaries are serving on 171 campuses and nine parishes across the U.S. and Europe. By 2026, FOCUS expects to have nearly 1,300 missionaries serving on more than 250 campuses and dozens of parishes. FOCUS alumni, now nearly 40,000 strong, are living and serving in parishes and communities across the country. By 2026, FOCUS expects to have more than 70,000 alumni. An important blessing of a fruitful partnership between the local campus ministry and FOCUS has been the pursuit of religious vocations. Since 1998, 959 people have entered the seminary or a religious house of formation after involvement with FOCUS on college campuses, and FOCUS expects that number to double to nearly 1,900 in the next five years. FOCUS missionaries are typically recent college graduates who devote two or more years of their post-collegiate lives to reach out to peers on campus. focus.org