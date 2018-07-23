New book now available

by Judy Keane, USCCB

The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) is making available a new book titled, Pope Francis, Deacons: Servants of Charity.

Written through the eyes of a deacon, this study of the permanent diaconate discerns who deacons are in relation to the Church and the service that flows from their interior character as ordained ministers, preachers of the Word, and models of Christ. As deacons move along the path of charity, they herald the Good News of Jesus Christ in the world.

The narrative takes the reader through Pope Francis’s vision for the permanent diaconate as ministers to the community of believers, in the service of Christ, their bishop, the poor, and the Body of Christ. This story additionally reviews the renewal of the permanent diaconate and significant magisterial teachings on the office of the diaconate. It looks at Pope Francis’s words as bishop of Buenos Aires and his papal teachings, including his Apostolic Exhortation Evangelii Gaudium.

This beautiful narrative draws the reader into the sacred ministry of the diaconate and will inspire deacons, those thinking of becoming deacons, and all those drawn to the service of charity in the Church.

The USCCB has made the book available for order online at https://store.usccb.org/deacons-servants-of-charity-p/7-583.htm