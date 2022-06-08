New Executive Director for Catholic Charities and Mother Teresa Shelter

The Diocese of Corpus Christi, Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi, and Mother Teresa Shelter are pleased to announce Dr. Michele Johnston as the new Executive Director of the two organizations. As Executive Director, Johnston will manage the day-to-day operations at Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi and Mother Teresa Shelter. She will work in concert with the Diocese of Corpus Christi and local leadership to elevate the care of the needy, homeless, and displaced in our community and the 12 counties of the Diocese.
When asked how she felt about her new role, Johnston states, “From the moment I stepped foot in Corpus Christi, I had the profound experience of coming home. From the people I encountered in the community to the staff and board, I was overwhelmed by the true sense of connection and community. I am incredibly humbled and honored to carry on the impressive collaborative efforts and great works accomplished by those before me. Service is a privilege I do not take lightly. With deep gratitude, I come to serve the community and surrounding areas through our work at Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi and Mother Teresa Shelter.”
Johnston brings her passion for “Connect-Empower-Impact” to everything she does personally and professionally. Merging her faith and business acumen, especially regarding social justice issues, has provided her the unique opportunity to live out the work she feels called to do as a lay ecclesial minister and doctor of social work. Throughout her career, Johnston has provided direct, compassionate service to individuals and families and led teams, programs, and agencies in achieving their goals and furthering their mission. As an administrator, she has served as a bridge-builder, enduring community relationships and agency resources through community collaboration, research, grant writing, team building, leadership development, and program/project creation and implementation. She has assisted agencies in transitioning to set and reach their goals through alignment of organizational culture with mission, vision, and values.
Johnston’s higher education roles have allowed her the honor to journey with the next generation of social workers and influence both the academic and practical aspects of their professional growth and development. As a lifelong learner, she has enjoyed learning from and working with people of varying backgrounds, cultures, and socioeconomic statuses in healthcare, nonprofit leadership, and higher education.
Johnston has spent nearly the last two decades of her life working with the Catholic Church in varying capacities, from volunteer to program development and implementation to administration. Most recently, Johnston was the Executive Director for 2 ½ years for the Daniel Pitino Shelter, a homeless shelter for families in Western Kentucky, and the 13 years prior with the Diocese of Pensacola-Tallahassee and Catholic Charities of Northwest Florida.
She and her husband, Buck, share five children, seven grandchildren, three dogs, and multiple grand-dogs and grand-cats. When not at work, she loves to bake, savors her “Gardening with the Lord” time, sharing experiences with her family, and soaking up nature any way she can.
Johnston’s first day at Catholic Charities will be Monday, June 1, 2022.
Please join Most Reverend Wm. Michael Mulvey, Bishop of Corpus Christi, Catholic Charities and Mother Teresa Shelter, in welcoming Dr. Michele Johnston on Thursday, June 9 at 10 a.m. at the Mother Teresa Shelter.
10:00 a.m. Mother Teresa Shelter Facility Tour 513 Sam Rankin
10:30 a.m. Opportunity to Interview Dr. Johnston and Bishop Mulvey
10:45 a.m. Dr. Johnston and Bishop Mulvey Help Serve Lunch
Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi, Inc. serves the 12 counties of the Diocese of Corpus Christi with the following departments and programs: Crisis Assistance & Self-Sufficiency Services Department: Catholic Charities-Flour Bluff; Emergency Aid Program; Financial Empowerment Program; Prescription Assistance Program; and Rural Outreach Program; Children & Family Services Department: Parents as Teachers Program; Community Outreach Services Department: Ministry & Life Enrichment for Persons with Disabilities Program; and Representative Payee Program; Counseling Department; Disaster Response Services Department; Immigration Department; Mother Teresa Shelter; and Mother Teresa Transitional Housing for Men.