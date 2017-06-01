New Mission Council member chosen to inspire

by Mary Cottingham, South Texas Catholic



Mary Cottingham, South Texas Catholic



Fifteen Mission Council members were commissioned at a ceremony on May 30 at CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital on Shoreline. The council members’ role is to inspire the hospitals staff and the rest of the providers and volunteers to continue the tradition that they received from the sisters."Our hope is that the wonderful servant leaders, the men and women that we are formally commissioning, will serve as catalysts–as sparks to further ignite a lived mission," said Steve Kazanjian, Vice President with Mission Integration for the CHRISTUS Spohn Health System.The Commissioning Ceremony included a prayer service led by Father Al Ezenwata and a video presentation honoring the founders of the Corpus Christi hospitals, Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word of Houston and San Antonio."The ceremony is a formal proclamation to always be mindful to treat patients as if they are Jesus and to act as if we are Jesus," Kazanjian said.Marketing Manager Julie Stark said that she is honored and humbled to be a part of the mission council. She said, "sometimes we see people who have just received bad news and to be able to be Jesus to them is incredible."Father Onuoha Silas has been a chaplain at CHRISTUS-Spohn Shoreline for 10 years and was chosen to be a member of the Mission Council. "It feels good to be able to help. That's why we are here, we're not here for ourselves we're here to help other people. Our Lord Jesus Christ is in each one of us, so it is good for us to see Jesus Christ in everybody," he said.The Shoreline Mission Council Members who were commissioned are Joe Amador, Gloria Alvarado, Janie Ayala, Jane Dykes, Syble Elliott, Jamie Goyer, Stephanie Gutierrez, Janette Johns, Carolyn Mathews, Gene Mills, Janie Moreno, Jacob Murphy, Julie Stark, Father Silas and Letty Valadez.