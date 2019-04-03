New permanent exhibit offers hidden treasures

Walking through that door to the Dr. Clotilde P. Garcia Spanish Colonial Gallery is akin to walking through the doors of a church, or perhaps Narnia. The contrast is striking. The room is off to the side, quiet and unassuming. It used to be offices, in fact, so it was meant to be hidden. The first hint that there may be something special is a wrought-iron door, a piece of art in itself, to be sure, but just slightly conspicuous in the light and airy Art Museum of South Texas.
The room isn’t dark, but the walls are a rich royal blue, deep and comforting. They hold beautiful depictions of Jesus, Mary, the saints, and the life of the Church in Spanish Colonial times, individually illuminated as to give the impression of “jewels in a beautiful box,” as Jim Maloney, Treasurer of the Board of Trustees for the museum, likes to say.
The first item that draws the eye is a crucifix, unique in its stylized cross painted red and adorned with flowers and angels. This in itself is so remarkable that two little girls coming into the exhibit exclaim, “Oh look, Jesus!” and run to genuflect in front of the crucifix. Of course, it should come as no surprise that this piece is so prominently displayed. The body of Christ is, after all, the “source and summit” of the Catholic life, and the feast day after which the city of Corpus Christi is named.
On the opposite wall hangs a painting of the Virgin of Guadalupe, an important piece as a depiction of the Patroness of the Americas, but also because of its origin in this time and place. The Spanish Colonial period spans from the arrival of Christopher Columbus in the New World (Central and South America, Southwest United States) in 1492 until the early 1800s. The appearance of the Virgin of Guadalupe to Juan Diego resulting in the miraculous image took place on December 12, 1531, near the beginning of this time period. Word of the miracles of Guadalupe spread, and reproductions of the miraculous image of the Virgin became popular by the 1600s. This painting not only represents the spread of the story of Guadalupe but a distinct merging of the native and Spanish cultures. As was popular at that time, the painting depicts the narrative of Juan Diego surrounding the image of the Virgin.
A glance to the right gives a glimpse into the world of two saints whose intercession was sought in the ordinary modes of life. On one side, Saint Eustace, a second-century Roman soldier who converted to the Christian faith while hunting in the woods. He came upon a stag with a crucifix in its antlers and made the decision at that moment to have his entire family baptized. On the other side Saint Isidoro, a Spanish saint canonized in 1622, is depicted in a field. He was a devout farm laborer who spent many hours of the day in prayer. When his master came to the field to investigate the complaints of his fellow laborers, he found Isidoro in prayer while angels did his work for him. These saints and stories were carefully chosen for the collection because of their particular relatability, even today. “That is what makes the art significant,” museum director Joe Schenk said. “Art shouldn’t be created in a vacuum. Each generation is influenced by the last.”
The Dr. Clotilde P. Garcia Spanish Colonial Gallery is the result of a call to honor the local ancestry and tradition of Corpus Christi and the generosity of local donors. When he was approached about adding some Spanish Colonial religious art to the Art Museum of South Texas, Bishop Michael Mulvey wholeheartedly agreed and even donated a piece to the collection. He helped to make connections for a grant to start the work. This led soon after to the Canales family, and they were inspired to donate to the project in the memory of their mother/grandmother. Dr. Clotilde P. Garcia, affectionately called “Dr. Cleo” by her contemporaries, was a physician and surgeon who was also dedicated to the Catholic Church and preserving Hispanic genealogy in the Corpus Christi area. Her family feels that this exhibit is a fitting tribute to a woman who, apart from a stunning medical career, was a lifelong student of history and genealogy.
The exhibit doesn’t stop at just Spanish Colonial artwork. It also includes some Pre-Columbian and modern pieces to give the viewer a walk-through life before the influence of the European Masters and a glimpse of life today through the lens of this tradition. New works are being added often, so there are many reasons for visiting this collection over and over. “It’s a new hidden treasure that should not be hidden,” Bishop Mulvey said. “I encourage everyone to visit. We’re privileged to have it as part of our community.”
If you would like to join “Friends of the Dr. Cleo Gallery” visit artmuseumofsouthtexas.org/exhibitions/dr-clotilde-p-garcia-spanish-colonial-gallery and become a member today.