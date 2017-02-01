New Schola choir adds to Mass in the Extraordinary Form

by Rebecca Esparza, Correspondent

Katrina Keat, director of sacred music at St. John the Baptist, leads two members of the Treble Schola, from left, Alejandra Griss and Marianne Medina, during a recent rehearsal.

Robert Marraro, 49, last sang in a schola choir at Corpus Christi Cathedral more than 10 years ago, but thanks to a new Mass being offered every Sunday at St. John the Baptist in Corpus Christi, he once again has the chance to sing ancient hymns of praise that magnify the greatness of God.

The “Mass in the Extraordinary Form,” commonly known as the Latin Mass, is now offered every Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at St. John the Baptist, for those who wish to celebrate the Mass in this form of the Roman Rite.

Marraro first experienced Mass in the Extraordinary Form in San Antonio in the early 1990s.

“Then I moved to Corpus Christi in 1993 and learned about the Latin Mass at Holy Cross Church. I’ve been hooked ever since,” he said. “When I sing Gregorian chant, I can’t help but feel a connection with every monk, priest, brother, bishop, cardinal, pope and laity that have been a part of Gregorian chant since its start. When I think of the quintessential Catholic way of worshipping and praying, in my mind, I first go to hearing the echo of chant.”

St. John the Baptist is the only parish in the Diocese of Corpus Christi that offers the Mass in the Extraordinary Form every Sunday and Holy Days.

“We are meeting the legitimate requests and needs of local Catholics who appreciate the kind of reverence, beauty, and spirituality they benefit from attending the Mass in the Extraordinary Form,” said Father Rodolfo Vásquez, pastor at St. John the Baptist. “Personally, it has helped me discover a greater appreciation for both forms, especially the Ordinary Form which I am most familiar with, but it has also enhanced my belief in and love for the Eucharist.”

Since music has a critical role to play in Catholic worship, it made sense to start a Latin schola, as well. The word schola in modern English literally means “a group of musicians.”

“The schola gives expression to the Word of God in Scripture, as well as expresses the deepest longings and aspirations of the human soul,” Father Vasquez said. “The Latin schola beautifully provides the music complementary to and in the context of the Mass in the Extraordinary Form.”

Members of the Men’s Schola at St. John the Baptist practice at the church recently. From left, Charlie Flores, Adam Álvarez, Jorge García, Rodolfo Bayardo, David Andrus and Robert Marraro. Rebecca Esparza for South Texas Catholic

Katrina Keat, director of sacred music at St. John the Baptist, said there are currently two schola choirs: a treble schola featuring female singers and a men’s schola.

“Once a month, the treble schola relieves the men’s schola (usually the first Sunday of the month) in order to give the men a break,” Keat said. “Most of the men in the men’s schola sing in other choirs at other locations, so I think it is important to give them a Sunday off. Once a month, the scholas sing together to provide the congregation with a different texture—men’s and women’s voices, instead of all treble, or all tenor and bass.”

Keat said she loves the simplicity of Gregorian chant, which happens to be some of the oldest music in existence.

“It is so incredible to think that some of the great saints and musicians of the past for several centuries have sung some of the very chants that we sing here at St. John’s every week,” she said. “The music we sing in the Scholas of St. Gregory enables us to leave behind our worldly cares and desires, reflecting more deeply on God. There is a purity in the harmony that no other music can provide or imitate. The clean lines and open harmonies are free from trill and worldly stain.”

Marraro explained the depth of his spirituality with the Mass in the Extraordinary Form, including the music, which plays an integral role.

“Most of our customs, traditions, responses during Mass and our spirituality comes from this Extraordinary Form. Some people say the priest ‘says the Mass to himself,’ and the congregation just watches what happens on the altar. I say you get from any liturgy what you bring to it. The Latin Mass, to me, is much more…spiritual and allows me an opportunity to connect with God much as I do when spending time in front of the Blessed Sacrament. For me, it’s not what Mass gives back to me but rather what I bring to the liturgy,” he said.

Father Vasquez added attendance at Mass in the Extraordinary Form is a valid option for any Catholic to attend.

“It is neither better or lesser than Mass in the Ordinary Form, which most Catholics experience in their parishes and schools. A Catholic ought to feel free to attend or not to attend. Anyone who is curious, ought to consider whether maybe God is tugging him or her in this direction, as a way of reaching them personally or helping them experience the Lord in this way,” he said.

St. John the Baptist is still looking for individuals interested in joining either schola choir. For more information call Keat at (361) 991-4400.