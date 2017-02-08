February 8, 2017
by Angela Harner, RCL Benziger
Demonstrating its commitment to serving the faith formation needs of Spanish-speaking Catholics throughout the hemisphere, RCL Benziger today launched
www.GustenYvean.com
("Taste and See")—a mobile-friendly website designed to provide Catholic adults, families and catechists the tools and resources they need to strengthen and share their faith everyday.
At the heart of the user's experience on the website is the Pan de cada día (Daily Bread) reflection. There, the user is provided a daily image that will lead them to encounter the healing power of God's love through the Sunday Scripture readings, inspiring words of the saints and important messages from the pope and other Church leaders. Users may also follow or share Gusten y vean on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest so the daily reflection images are delivered to them on their social platform of choice.
Visitors will likewise enjoy a bevy of spiritual and catechetical resources in the Agua viva (Living Waters) section of the website. Catholic prayers, practices, teachings and celebrations are all offered in easy-to-understand language. Adults will find answers to their religious questions, parents will discover resources to explain the faith to their children at different ages and catechists will acquire tools and resources to enhance their efforts to transmit the faith to the next generation. All of this and more is freely accessible from anywhere, and searchable at the touch of a button.
"As a company, RCL Benziger has a long history of delivering high quality content in Spanish for parish programs and family enrichment," Peter M. Esposito, President of RCL Benziger, said. "We have assembled a team of experts to develop and deliver this outstanding content on a daily basis. We see this as an opportunity to enhance our relationships with parishes and schools while entering into direct contact with our most important constituents—Catholic families.”
"Our nationwide research has demonstrated the need for accessible resources developed by and for Hispanics in their native language," said Ken Johnson-Mondragón, Director of Latino Research and Development. "This website will bring home-based faith formation to life for millions of immigrant families in the United States. In addition, because our digital platform has no national boundaries, we will also nourish the faith lives of Spanish-speaking Catholics throughout Latin America."
Visit
www.GustenYvean.com
to explore this new site and discover all it has to offer for personal enrichment or ministry activities.