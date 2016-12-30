New Years Gala with the Texas A&M Singing Cadets on Jan. 13

The Cathedral Concert Series CITGO SEASON 33 presents the renowned Texas A&M Singing Cadets in concert on Jan. 13 at 7:30 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center located on the campus of Texas A&M University in Corpus Christi.

Founded in 1893 as the A&M Glee Club, the Texas A&M University Singing Cadets have earned international fame and renown as a men’s choir of superior quality and as gentlemen of disciplined leadership and character.



Over the years, the Singing Cadets, also known as “the Voice of Aggieland,” have had the honor of performing for nearly every living president, the nationally-televised 1963 Miss Teenage America Pageant, and The Ed Sullivan Show.



The Singing Cadets have been privileged to travel all over the world. As ambassadors of the University, the Singing Cadets were sent to Romania in 1974; more recently, the Singing Cadets have visited Central Europe, South Africa, and China. A typical Singing Cadet concert is anything but typical. With a wide repertoire, the Singing Cadets will amaze you with stunning hymns, catchy show tunes, and spectacular songs about the Aggie Tradition.



A Singing Cadet concert will make you laugh, and make you cry. Directed by David Kipp, and accompanied by Holly Moore, the 76 member Singing Cadets will entertain you like no other in the stellar acoustics of the Texas A&M Performing Arts Center!,

Ticket Prices will assist with the cost of presenting this concert. General Admission OPEN SEATING: $20 For Reserved Seating join the St. Cecilia Guild of Concert Series Supporters. CALL (361) 888-7444.