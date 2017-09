The Newman Center community at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi will host “Pasta with A Priest”, an open Q&A with chaplains Father David Bayardo and Father Eric Chapa, on Thursday, Sept. 21. Students are asked to come prepared with any questions they may have about the Catholic faith, the priesthood or the chaplains themselves.



The food and fellowship is open to young adults, both students and non-students. The Newman Center is located at 7002 Ocean Dr. in Corpus Christi.