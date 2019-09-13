Newman Center students devote a Saturday Service to Refugio residents

The spirit of communion was present on Sept. 7 as a group of college students volunteered a Saturday Service Day to help their brothers and sisters in Refugio, still hurting from the effects of Hurricane Harvey.
This group of 18 students from Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi (TAMUCC) Newman Center worked with the Refugio Volunteer Center to help with ongoing efforts to rebuild the Refugio community, post-Harvey.
Melanie Walz, a student with the Newman Center, loves spending the day in service with her peers because it provides her with an opportunity to deepen her relationship with God and those around her.
Another student Nicholas Rabideau said that it was heartbreaking to see that two years after hurricane Harvey there are still people in so much need. "Seeing the ladies, we helped out smiling the whole time made the sweat, the dust, everything worth it.”
“We are excited to grow together and intentionality and set aside time to practice the works of mercy, encounter new people and reach out to the community. We try to root our service in Scripture in a concrete way by starting the day with a short reflection based on a Gospel verse,” said Bea Romo, a youth minister from the Newman Center. “We aim to put those words into practice in our interactions and work, wherever we serve.”
“Perseverance, effort, peace, kindness, sacrifice, the community were some of what the young adults experienced as they ended the day together. There is a lot to be done and ours was only a little drop that we were blessed to offer – but no one else can do our part,” Romo said. “St. Mother Teresa’s words reminded us of the experience we had in Refugio: ‘We ourselves feel that what we are doing is just a drop in the ocean. But the ocean would be less because of that missing drop.’”
I value giving up my time to help others. Somewhere within me I know that I helped someone, and it makes me happy that I did,” said Michael Lozano, another young adult from the Newman Center.
TAMUCC Newman Center Saturday Service Days is a volunteer program of service. They do service work on the first Saturday of every month. The day marked the first in a series of service days the students at the Newman Center are offering this year. Among those sites and organizations, they will be partnering with are the Ronald McDonald House, Catholic Charities, Dorothy Day Catholic Worker House and the Food Bank.
Quotes from other students:
I love how we are building a more connected community here at the Newman Center and in Corpus wherever we help out,” Jessie Baza said.
“There is a feeling that I am moving closer to God as I go out to try and do my best to help those we are serving. As we were there, there was truly a feeling of God; afterward, when we left there was a light feeling within,” Maria Alvarado said.
"These days motivate me to keep taking action and lend a helping hand when necessary," Avery Rodriguez said.