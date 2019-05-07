Newman Center students become a positive presence during Holy Week

In collaboration with other Christian organizations, the Newman Center at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi (TAMUCC) helped students explore the meaning of Holy Week by sponsoring several events on campus.
Among the activities sponsored by students from the Newman Center were confessions at a “picnic table,” talks, scripture study, rosary and even a skit of the passion performed by fifteen students at the Hector Pi Plaza.
Students who regularly come to the Newman Center see the positive effects of sponsoring events like this one on campus and are looking forward to continuing to reach out to their fellow classmates with other activities during the upcoming semester.
“Having the Newman be present on campus gives a more approachable environment for students,” Newman Center student Carolyn Luera said.
It really meant a lot to Cynthia Ledezma to watch students practice and have a good time. Ledezma is one of the students who helped coordinate the passion skit. “It helped bring awareness to our presence on campus,” she said.
Student Emma Lange said that even one of her friends who is a non-practicing Catholic felt encouraged to go to confession when he went back home after seeing the confessions on campus.
“Sometimes it is scary seeking the faith on your own when you are at college, so I think it was really cool that we went on campus and made it easier for the students to come to seek their faith,” Jessie Baza said.