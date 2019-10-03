Newman University to celebrate canonization of namesake

by Clark Schafer, Director of University Relations
The Newman University community has planned a week of events to celebrate the canonization of its namesake, Blessed John Henry Cardinal Newman. The canonization will take place on Oct. 13 in Rome.
Bishop Carl A. Kemme said, “The Diocese of Wichita rejoices with our own Newman University on the canonization of her namesake, Blessed John Henry Cardinal Newman.
“Cardinal Newman’s great intellect, loving heart and holy and anointed soul, offers everyone in the world an inspiring example of sanctity. As bishop of this local church, I pray that now Saint John Henry Newman may intercede for all who live, work and study at Newman so that his example will inspire and challenge them to greater intellectual heights and deeper and more authentic living in truth and charity.”
Father Adam Grelinger, Newman University chaplain, said this is a special occasion for the university, calling it a “once in a lifetime opportunity.” The campus ministry office is hosting the majority of the events and invites the community to join them in their celebrations.
The activities planned include chalking of the sidewalks, a digital trivia event and ‘Newman in the Park’ with coffee and scones.
In addition, an outdoor adoration followed by an all-night celebration in Sacred Heart Hall will take place the evening before the canonization. Participants and the rest of the community will then have the opportunity to watch the canonization happen live early Sunday morning.
Student Minister Koby Nguyen said, “Not everyone gets to experience their school’s namesake being canonized a saint. In that sense, it feels pretty awesome to get to experience Cardinal Newman’s canonization in my final year at Newman University. Also, it is extremely reassuring to know, with certainty, that John Henry Newman is in heaven praying for us.”
A delegation consisting of Newman alumni and community members led by President Noreen M. Carrocci, Ph.D., will be participating in a pilgrimage Oct. 7-15 in honor of the canonization. The trip, which will include visits to Rome, Siena, Florence, San Gimignano and Assisi, will allow the travelers to experience the blessed event and become immersed in the rich Catholic heritage the university embraces and celebrates today.