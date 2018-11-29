Bishop consecrates new chapel at Newman Center

by Mary Cottingham, South Texas Catholic

Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi student and altar server Tino Quiocho assists Bishop Mulvey in anointing the walls with Chrism during the Consecration and Dedication of the new chapel at the Newman Center on campus. See more photos below.

Mary Cottingham, South Texas Catholic



On the Solemnity of All Saints, Nov. 1, Bishop Michael Mulvey celebrated Mass and performed the Rite of Dedication in the newly constructed chapel and altar in the Blessed John Henry Newman Center at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi.

Investing in young adults in the Diocese of Corpus Christi has been one of the goals of the capital and endowment campaign, “Legacy of Faith – Future of Hope.” Since the campaign began in 2012, two other Newman Centers and chapels have been built on college campuses, Texas A&M University-Kingsville and Coastal Bend College in Beeville.

“Thank you to all who have contributed to the Legacy of Faith, Future of Hope,” Bishop Mulvey said. “The majority of the work here has been done through your generous contributions over the last five years. I deeply want to thank you for all you have done to make this possible,” he said. “Thank you so much for reaching out to so many young people in the diocese. In just the five years since the centers have been in operation, we have already had five seminarians who have come from these centers.”

He also thanked contributors Ed Rachal Foundation and The John G. and Stella Marie Kenedy Foundation, builders, staff and special guests in attendance, Mayor Joe McComb, Rabbi Kenneth D. Roseman, Rabbi Emeritus, Congregation of Beth Israel Corpus Christi and Bob Montez from Del Mar College.

Students were also grateful. According to Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi student, Matthew Kyle, when he was invited out to the Newman Center before they added a room and chapel, he found the atmosphere was light and said he found love and compassion from the people in the center. "I started reevaluating my relationship with God. The Newman Center has been one of my pride and joys – it has been my heartbeat. It provides a place where you can pray constantly. The chapel is always open you are never denied the chance to pray, a chance to have quietness," he said. "You are never denied to actually be loved or to love somebody else."

Another student Cynthia Ledzema said, "I just feel super grateful, because before we just had a small room and it would get really packed and now we all have room to sit in and pews to pray. It’s just an amazing feeling to walk in and say we have a chapel here and whenever we need to come and pray on our own – we can." On most Sundays, during school, the pews are filled with between 60 and 70 students at the 1:30 p.m. Mass. It’s mostly students because it’s right next to the dorms," Ledzema said.

Before turning the chapel and center over to the students, Bishop Mulvey performed the Solemn Rite of dedication.

At the beginning of the liturgy, Bishop Mulvey blessed the holy water and sprinkled it on the people, altar and walls, as a sign of repentance; a reminder of their baptism and to purify the walls of the new chapel.

After the homily, Bishop Mulvey invited the faithful to pray, asking the saints to support their prayers to God.

Led by the students, a litany of the saints was sung. The bishop offered a prayer of dedication, a sign of intention to dedicate the church to the Lord for all times and petition for his blessing.

By pouring Sacred Chrism on the middle of the altar and on each of its four corners, Bishop Mulvey made the altar a symbol of Christ, “The Anointed One.”

After the rite of anointing, bishop incensed the altar, which signified Christ’s sacrifice, he was incensed before incensing the people and the entire chapel. The students dressed the altar with a cloth, candles were lit by Father Eric Chapa, chaplain for the center, and students placed flowers on the altar and next to the tabernacle.

Concelebrating the Mass with bishop were Father James Stembler, Vicar General of the diocese, Father Chapa, Father René Meier, Parochial Vicar of Holy Family Parish and Master of Ceremonies was Father Pedro Elizardo, Director of Divine Worship for the Diocese of Corpus Christi and Marc Joseph Zamora who assisted.

Bishop Mulvey acknowledged others who have worked tirelessly on the campaign and construction for the extension of the center and chapel. His thanks included Director of Stewardship and Development Deacon Mark Arnold; Orlando Zepada from the diocesan construction office; Architects David Brown, Tom Mustard and Les Glaze from Ferrell/Brown and Associates, Inc.; Contractors Jeremy Baugh, Lacey Baugh and Jesse Zarate from Victory Building Team; Vito Cangelosi and Michael Whitt from the Cangelosi Company for the Altar, Ambo, and tabernacle support.

He thanked the numerous priests, deacons and lay chaplain who have served at the center for the past few years; Amy Barragree, who serves as campus minister for Texas A&M in Corpus Christi and Del Mar College; Birgit Oberhofer and Bea Romo, who serve as spiritual advisors and companions to the students; and Father Chapa, who is presently, chaplain of the center as well as Parochial Vicar at St. Pius X and most importantly, he thanked the students, “Thank you, students. You are the reason we are here. Bring your friends and build up faith, vitality, vision and hope.

The Newman Center is still in need of items to finish furnishing their chapel and Newman Center. See items listed below.



Newman Center Wish List

For the Lounge/Center

Barstools (20) $90/each

Tables (15) $180/each

Chairs (100) $50/each

Couch (4) $600/each

Wall art $1,000

Area Rugs $500

Oven $600

For the Chapel

Lavabo $150

Communion Cups (2) $300

Decanter $100

Processional Candles $1000/pair

Hymnals $5,000

Main Crucifix $5,000

Stained Glass Windows $15,000/each

Other:

Repave parking lot $50,000

Landscaping $25,000

Meals for Retreat (3) $300/each

Thank you so much for your support!