The diocese welcomes two new priests

Bishop Michael Mulvey ordained two priests at Corpus Christi Cathedral on June 8.
Father Richard Gutierrez has been appointed as Parochial Vicar of St. Gertrude Parish, Kingsville, and is also appointed as Chaplain to St. Thomas Aquinas Newman Center and Chapel at Texas A&M-Kingsville, with residence at the rectory of St. Gertrude Parish, effective July 1.
Father Ramiro Regalado, Jr. is appointed as Parochial Vicar of Most Precious Blood Parish in Corpus Christi and is also appointed as Chaplain to the Diocesan Ministry and Life Enrichment for the Disabled, with residence at the rectory of Most Precious Blood Parish, effective July 1.
Please continue to pray for these men as they begin their priestly vocation. For more information about vocations in the diocese, visit www.ccpriest.org
(See the full story in the upcoming July issue of the South Texas Catholic or view the complete photo album and download photos here.)
Photos by Adel Sauceda | STC