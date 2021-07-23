NFP Awareness Week is July 25–31

by Used with permission from the NFP Program, United States Conference of Catholic Bishops
WASHINGTON, DC – “To have … To hold … To honor, Natural Family Planning, Supporting God’s gifts of love and life in marriage” is the theme of this year’s national Natural Family Planning Awareness Week (July 25–31, 2021), an educational campaign of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) to celebrate God’s design for married love and the gift of life and to raise awareness of Natural Family Planning (NFP) methods.
The dates of Natural Family Planning Awareness Week highlight the anniversary of Humanae vitae (July 25) as well as the feast of Saints Joachim and Anne (July 26), the parents of the Blessed Mother. In addition, the feast of Saints Joachim and Anne have been designated by Pope Francis as world grand-parents day! A fitting commemoration that happens during NFP Week!
Resources (e.g., poster, homily notes, bulletin inserts, web banners, social media files, etc.) and ideas for celebrating and promoting NFP Awareness Week in your area can be found on the USCCB’s NFP Program website at
usccb.org/nfp. For more information, contact
nfp@usccb.org.