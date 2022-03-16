‘Nothing is impossible for God’

As a young man discerning the priesthood, Patrick Higgins envisioned his priestly duties would entail celebrating daily Mass, praying the breviary, making pastoral visits, and celebrating Mass on the weekends. Little did he realize —there is a lot more to running a parish.
Now, as shepherd of Our Lady of the Assumption parishioners for five years, Father Higgins says, “there are many things that go on in the background of running a parish,” especially one that has been put through the wringer as his parish has.
About six weeks into his first role as shepherd, the Ingleside church was damaged by Hurricane Harvey. The church, which had already needed a facelift, now needed significant repairs. After what seemed a lifetime, the church roof was replaced, parishioners installed new air conditioning units, a new baptismal font (donation from a parishioner’s relative), and new pews (purchased by parishioners.) The much-needed facelift included repurposing the flooring and outside parking lot and interior painting.
“You have to make decisions that affect the running of the parish, and you have to rely on God and the leadership of the diocese to help you do a good job,” he said.
“I believe that by praying the Divine Mercy prayer, Jesus helps us through difficulties. He tells us that what is impossible for man is never impossible for God. One of my prayers was a request to the Lord that he would help us fix our church, and he did, through the leadership of Bishop Mulvey.”
“We are a small parish, so to be able to achieve something that you thought you couldn’t achieve is certainly a great, great blessing,” he said.
According to Ingleside’s Grand Knight Sonny Wright from the parish’s Knights of Columbus, “The church got stuck in the 1980s, and Father Patrick has made a lot of renovations, bringing it back up to a new look.”
But he didn’t do it alone; there are 45 very active Knights who raise money by holding fish fries, chicken in a bag, and the KOC Bingo, which will hopefully begin again in late Spring. The Knights were also responsible for moving out the old pews.
In many ways, Father Higgins, who hails from Galway, Ireland, has inserted himself into South Texas culture. He sometimes dons a cowboy hat and ostrich skinned boots on special occasions like during the Blessing of the Animals or while attending a local festival in and around Ingleside. He loved the look of the Texas limestone, so he purchased the stone for the outdoor sign and church doors.
“Father Higgins gets to know people in the community and surrounding areas,” Wright said. At last year’s Round Up in Ingleside that both men attended together, he was surprised that Father Higgins knew more people than he did. “I’m from here,” he explained.
“What I like most about Father Higgins is you don’t have to beat around the bush. If there’s an issue, he’s easy to talk to —super easy. You can go straight to him and tell him what the problem is and hash it out pretty quick,” Wright said.
Eddie Polasek, another member of the Knights Columbus at Our Lady of Assumption, said, “when Father Higgins first came to their small church, “he went on a door-to-door campaign, inviting people (Catholics) to come to church. I thought that was pretty gung-ho.”
“As a pastor, I’ve had to navigate through choppy waters sometimes. We’re not going to do things just for the sake of doing it. We have a vision, and we know how to get to the vision,” Father Higgins said. “I have had some opposition to change. People may not understand where you’re coming from. I’ve learned that I need to be compassionate, kind and try and explain to the parents and the students what we’re doing and why we’re doing it.”
As their shepherd, Father Higgins also feels he needs to look out for his parishioners —especially when it comes to religious education. A few years ago, a questionnaire implemented by the diocesan Office of Catechesis compelled him to consult with the diocese on a new syllabus for the parish religious education program.
The parish Knights of Columbus donated funds to purchase new catechism books, thus providing free Catholic education to all the students attending Continuing Catholic Education (CCE).
Rosemary Morin, who has been the parish secretary for the past 21 says Father Higgins is a great motivator, and he gets things done. “Parishioners are ready to jump in and help. “It’s been a blessing to tell you the truth. He’s been a blessing here to our parish. Everybody’s really happy that he’s here, and we see all the improvements and parishioners are like –wow, this is amazing.”