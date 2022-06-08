Nueces County issues a proclamation naming June 16 'Feast of Corpus Christi'

Bishop Michael Mulvey gave an invocation on the morning of June 8 at the Nueces County Commissioners Court before receiving a proclamation naming June 16, 2022, the Feast of Corpus Christi. “It’s a great honor to receive the proclamation,” he said.
“The Feast of Corpus Christi is a universal feast around the world for the Church. But particularly here, many recognize that this is the only diocese of the Catholic Church named Corpus Christi,” Bishop Mulvey said. “It is a great honor for us to recognize that and to have this proclamation this morning.”
Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales thanked Bishop Mulvey for giving the invocation and “keeping us in the right spirit.” She also emphasized the upcoming 110th Anniversary of the Diocese of Corpus Christi to be celebrated on June 24. “There are so many ways that the diocese is involved with education, health care and other vulnerabilities.”
Judge Canales told the court that she had been inspired to make the proclamation since a constituent wrote to her about it, adding that her grandmother wrote an entire book on De Pineda [the explorer Alonzo Alvarez de Pineda], who discovered the bay of Corpus Christi on the Feast of Corpus Christi in 1519.
“I’ve been asked by a constituent to always honor and remember that we were not the first on these lands —these lands were occupied. There were indigenous people here before our arrival, and we honor that in the spirit of honoring all our history,” she added.
Map of the June 16 procession for the Feast of Corpus Christi.
“We are very grateful,” Bishop Mulvey said, inviting everyone to the June 16 Feast of Corpus Christi Procession beginning at Corpus Christi Cathedral to the Mother Teresa Shelter, to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, then to Nueces County Jail. Join us at 6 p.m. “Everyone is welcome to join us for that. Thank you very, very much for this recognition.”
Commissioners Robert Hernandez, Joe A. Gonzalez (JAG), John Marez, and Brent Chesney (virtually) were present as well as Jaime Reyna, director of the diocesan Office of Multicultural Ministry.
The Nueces County Proclamation reads:
Whereas in 1519, the Spanish explorer Alonzo Alvarez de Pineda discovered a lush semi-tropical bay on what is now the southern coast of Texas. This lush semi-tropical bay was discovered on the Roman Catholic feast day of Corpus Christi; and
“Whereas, this area, as well as the Diocese of Corpus Christi, was named for the Feast of Corpus Christi.
“Whereas the Diocese of Corpus Christi is celebrating the 110th anniversary of its founding in March of 1912, having been the Vicariate Apostolic of Brownsville until then; and.
“Whereas the Diocese of Corpus Christi has grown to include numerous parishes and Catholic schools providing services to the Nueces County community. Now, therefore, to be resolved by the Commissioners Court in Nueces County that June 16, 2022, is hereby declared a Feast of Corpus Christi Day in Nueces County, commemorating our community's rich history. And the Court further hereby congratulates the Diocese of Corpus Christi on its 110th anniversary.