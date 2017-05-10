Office of Worship Announces: Cathedral TV MASS Festival of Choirs 2017

May 10, 2017
The Office of Worship & Sacred Music announces a new exciting program for Parish and School Choirs in the Diocese of Corpus Christi. From July to September, Choirs are invited to sing for a Cathedral TV MASS for a 2017 Summer Festival of Choirs. The Guest Choir will sing on one of the “LIVE” Broadcasts of the Cathedral Sunday 9:30 a.m. Mass aired on KDF-TV.
Two weeks prior to the broadcast, Lee Gwozdz, Director of Music of the Diocese and Cathedral will present a CHOIR CLINIC at the choirs’ parish or school to work on the repertoire for the Mass. The week prior to the broadcast the choir will rehearse in the Cathedral Choir Loft with Lee. Choosing to be a part of this choral festival will allow choirs the opportunity to sing in the resounding space of their Mother Church to a very large television audience, sing music that is part of the Diocese repertoire of service music and have a FREE choral clinic with one of the top choral clinicians in the USA.
If your choir wishes to participate, contact Lee Gwozdz at
lgwozdz@diocesecc.org
. Interested choirs can also go to the diocesan website at
diocesecc.org
click on Cathedral TV MASS Festival of Choirs 2017.