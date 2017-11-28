Bishop makes official appointments

For the good of the People of God in the Diocese of Corpus Christi, Bishop Michael Mulvey has made the following assignments:

Father Krzysztof Bauta is released from his assignment as Parochial Administrator of St. Joseph Parish, Port Aransas, effective Oct. 13.

Msgr. Mark Chamberlain is appointed as Parochial Administrator of St. Joseph Parish, Port Aransas, effective Oct. 13.

Deacon Mark Arnold is released from his assignment at St. Piux X Parish, Corpus Christi, and is appointed as Deacon at St. Joseph Parish, Port Aransas, effective Oct. 13.

With the permission of Father Saji Sebastian, HGN, Provincial Superior of the Heralds of the Good News, Father Sanish Mathew, HGN, is appointed as Parochial Vicar at Sts. Cyril & Methodius Parish in Corpus Christi, effective Oct. 20 and Father Jaison Mathew, HGN, is appointed as Parochial Vicar at St. Peter, Prince of the Apostles Parish, in Corpus Christi, effective Oct. 20.