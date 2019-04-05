Official Assignments

The Most Rev. Wm. Michael Mulvey, Bishop of Corpus Christi, makes the following announcements:
Rev. Francis Chinna Rao Medanki, HGN, is appointed as Parochial Vicar of St. Joseph Parish, Alice, and St. Peter Mission, Ben Bolt, and will assist in the pastoral care of St. Frances of Rome Parish, Agua Dulce, effective Jan. 26.
Rev. Biju Joseph Thoompunkal, HGN, is appointed Parochial Vicar of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish, Corpus Christi, effective Jan. 26.
Rev. Jacob J. Valayath is appointed as pastor of St. James Parish, Beeville, effective Jan. 31.
Very Rev. Hanh Van Pham, Rector of Corpus Christi Cathedral, is appointed as Vicar Forane (Dean) of the Corpus Christi Central Deanery, effective Feb. 21.
Very Rev. Gerard J. Sheehan, SOLT, Parochial Administrator of St. Anthony of Padua Parish, Robstown, is appointed Vicar Forane (Dean) of the Corpus Christi Five-Points Deanery, effective Feb. 21.
Rev. John McKenzie is released as Pastor of St. James the Apostle Parish, Refugio, and is appointed Pastor of Immaculate Conception Parish, Taft, and Holy Family Parish, Taft, effective March 1.
Very Rev. William Marquis, in addition to his current assignments, is also appointed as Pastor of St. James the Apostle Parish, Refugio.
Rev. Peter Stanley, is released as Parochial Administrator of Immaculate Conception Parish, Taft, and Holy Family Parish, Taft, and is appointed Chaplain to the Sister Servants of the Holy Spirit of Perpetual Adoration (the “Pink Sisters”), Corpus Christi, and Chaplain to the Jail Ministry of the Diocese of Corpus Christi, effective March 1.
Rev. Ryszard Koziol, is appointed as Parochial Administrator of St. Theresa of the Little Flower Parish, Corpus Christi, effective March 1.