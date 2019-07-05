Official Assignments

The Most Rev. Wm. Michael Mulvey, Bishop of Corpus Christi, made the following announcements:
The Very Reverend James G. Stembler, Vicar General, is also appointed as Chaplain to the Sister Servants of the Holy Spirit of Perpetual Adoration, effective March 7.
The Reverend Monsignor Michael Howell, Pastor of Saint Andrew by the Sea Parish, having reached canonical retirement age, is granted retirement status, effective July 1.
The Very Reverend Hanh Pham, Vicar Forane (Dean) of the Corpus Christi Central Deanery and Rector of Corpus Christi Cathedral, is released from both and is appointed Pastor of Saint Andrew by the Sea Parish, Corpus Christi, with residence at the parish rectory, effective July 1.
The Very Reverend Pedro Elizardo, Vicar Forane (Dean) of the Alice Deanery and Pastor of St. Joseph Parish, is released from both and is assigned as Rector of Corpus Christi Cathedral and Pastor of Sacred Heart Parish, Corpus Christi, with residence at the rectory of Corpus Christi Cathedral, effective July 1.
The Reverend Christopher Becerra, Parochial Vicar of Saint Patrick Parish, Corpus Christi, is appointed Parochial Administrator of St. Joseph Parish, Alice; St. Peter Mission, Ben Bolt; and St. Frances of Rome Mission, Agua Dulce; with residence at Saint Joseph Parish rectory, effective July 1.
With the permission of the Reverend Saji Sebastian, HGN, Provincial Superior of the Heralds of the Good News, the Reverend Sanish Mathew, HGN, Parochial Vicar of Saints Cyril & Methodius Parish, Corpus Christi, is appointed Parochial Vicar of St. Patrick Parish, Corpus Christi, with residence at the parish rectory, effective July 1.
The Reverend Emilio Jimenez, Pastor of St. Peter Prince of the Apostles Parish, Corpus Christi, is appointed Pastor of St. Mary Star of the Sea Parish, Aransas Pass, with residence at the parish rectory, effective July 21.
The Reverend Paulson Panakal, Parochial Administrator of St. Peter Prince of the Apostles Parish, Corpus Christi, is appointed Pastor of St. Joseph Parish, Kingsville, and also Pastor of Our Lady of Good Counsel Parish, Kingsville, with residence at Our Lady of Good Counsel Parish rectory, effective July 1.
The Reverend Raju D. Thottankara, Pastor of Sacred Heart Parish, Mathis, is appointed Pastor of St. Peter Prince of the Apostles Parish, Corpus Christi, with residence at the parish rectory, effective July 1.
The Reverend Peter Thenan, Parochial Administrator of Our Lady of Good Counsel Parish in Kingsville, is appointed Pastor of Sacred Heart Parish, Mathis, and St. Pius X Mission, Sandia, with residence at Sacred Heart Parish rectory, effective July 1.
The Reverend Monsignor Lawrence White, Pastor of Saints Cyril & Methodius Parish, Corpus Christi, having reached canonical retirement age, is granted retirement status, effective July 1.
The Reverend James Vasquez, Parochial Administrator of St. Mary Star of the Sea Parish, Aransas Pass, is appointed Pastor of Saints Cyril & Methodius Parish, Corpus Christi, with residence at the parish rectory, effective July 1.
The Very Reverend Jose Salazar, Vicar Forane (Dean) of the Corpus Christi Westside Deanery and Parochial Administrator of Nuestra Señora de San Juan de Los Lagos, Madre de la Iglesia Parish, Corpus Christi, is released from both and appointed as Assistant for Liturgical Education, Diocese of Corpus Christi Office of Worship, with residence at the parish rectory of Saints Cyril & Methodius Parish, Corpus Christi, effective July 1. In addition, Father Salazar will be providing sacramental assistance at Holy Family Parish, Corpus Christi, effective July 1, 2019.
The Reverend Fernando Gamez, Parochial Vicar of St. Joseph Parish, Kingsville, is appointed Pastor of Nuestra Señora de San Juan de Los Lagos, Madre de la Iglesia Parish, Corpus Christi, with residence at the parish rectory, effective July 1.
The Reverend Monsignor Marcos Martinez, Pastor of Our Lady of Pilar Parish, Corpus Christi, having reached canonical retirement age, is granted retirement status, effective July 1.
The Reverend Angel Montana, Pastor of Sacred Heart Parish, Corpus Christi, is appointed Pastor of Our Lady of Pilar Parish, Corpus Christi, with residence at the parish rectory, effective July 1.
The Reverend Romeo Salinas, Pastor of St. Joseph Parish, Port Aransas, is appointed Pastor of St. George Parish, George West, with residence at the parish rectory, effective July 1, 2019.
The Reverend George Johnson Vallamattam, Pastor of St. George Parish, George West, is appointed Pastor of St. Joseph Parish, Port Aransas, with residence at the parish rectory, effective July 1, 2019.
Upon ordination to the Sacred Order of Presbyter, the Reverend Ramiro Regalado, Jr. is appointed as Parochial Vicar of Most Precious Blood Parish, Corpus Christi, and is also appointed as Chaplain to the Diocesan Ministry and Life Enrichment for the Disabled, with residence at the rectory of Most Precious Blood Parish, effective July 1, 2019.
Upon ordination to the Sacred Order of Presbyter, the Reverend Richard Gutierrez is appointed as Parochial Vicar of St. Gertrude Parish, Kingsville, and is also appointed as Chaplain to St. Thomas Aquinas Newman Center and Chapel at Texas A&M-Kingsville, with residence at the rectory of St. Gertrude Parish, effective July 1, 2019.