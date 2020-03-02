Official assignments

The Most Rev. Wm. Michael Mulvey, Bishop of Corpus Christi, makes the following announcements:
The Very Reverend Christopher Becerra, is released as Parochial Administrator of Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, Alice, effective February 27, 2020. He continues as Parochial Administrator of St. Joseph Parish, Alice, and as Vicar Forane (Dean) of the newly reconfigured Alice Deanery.
The Rev. Biju Joseph Thoompunkal, HGN, with the permission of the Reverend Saji Sebastian HGN, Provincial Superior of the Heralds of the Good News, is released as Parochial Vicar of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish, Corpus Christi, and is appointed as Parochial Administrator of Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, Alice, effective February 27, 2020.
The Rev. Joseph Pradeep Puthan, HGN, with the permission of the Reverend Saji Sebastian HGN, Provincial Superior of the Heralds of the Good News, is released as Parochial Vicar of St. Peter Prince of the Apostles Parish, Corpus Christi, and appointed as Parochial Vicar of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish, Corpus Christi, effective February 27, 2020.
The Rev. Encarnación Julian Cabrera, has requested and has been granted a leave of absence.