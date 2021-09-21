Official Assignments

For the good of the People of God in the Diocese of Corpus Christi the Most Rev. Wm. Michael Mulvey, Bishop, makes the following assignments:
The Reverend Ryzard A. Koziol, is appointed Parochial Administrator of Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, Tivoli, Dennis Mission, O'Connor Ranch and Saint Anthony Padua Mission, with residence at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish rectory, effective Sept. 17, 2021.
The Reverend Encarnacion Julian Cabrera, is assigned as a priest in residence at St. Theresa of the Little Flower Parish, Corpus Christi, Texas effective Sept. 17, 2021.
Sept. 17, 2021
+Most Rev. Wm. Michael Mulvey
Bishop of Corpus Christi
Very Rev. James G. Stembler
Vicar General & Moderator of the Curia