Official Assignments

The Most Rev. Wm. Michael Mulvey, Bishop of Corpus Christi, makes the following announcements:
The Rev. Biju James Thoompunkal, HGN, in consultation with the Reverend Selvan Lazar HGN, Provincial Superior of the Heralds of the Good News, is released as Parochial Administrator of Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, Alice, effective February 11, 2022. Once he is able to return to the country, he will be considered for a new pastoral assignment.
The Rev. Jaison Mathew, HGN, in consultation with the Reverend Selvan Lazar HGN, Provincial Superior of the Heralds of the Good News, is released as Parochial Vicar of St. Joseph Catholic Parish, Alice, and is appointed as Parochial Administrator of Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, Alice, effective February 16, 2022. He continues to maintain his responsibilities as hospital Chaplain for Spohn Hospital, Alice.
Most Rev. Wm. Michael Mulvey, STL, DD
Bishop of Corpus Christi