Official Assignments

For the good of the People of God, the Most Rev. Wm. Michael Mulvey has made the following assignments:
Effective June 1, 2022, I am officially assigning Very Rev. Raju Thottankara as the Moderator of the Curia for the Diocese of Corpus Christi, while at the same time retaining his appointment as Vicar for Clergy and Pastor of St. Peter, Prince of the Apostles Parish (Corpus Christi, TX).
Effective June 1, 2022, I am officially releasing Very Rev. James G. Stembler from his appointment as Moderator of the Curia and Interim Chancellor while at the same time retaining his appointment as Vicar General of the Diocese of Corpus Christi and Chaplain of the Pink Sisters Convent.
Effective June 1, 2022, I am officially assigning Very Rev. Richard Libby as Chancellor for the Diocese of Corpus Christi, while at the same time retaining his appointment as Pastor of St. Helena of the True Cross Parish (Corpus Christi, TX).
Effective July 6, 2022, I release Rev. Dennis Zerr as Pastor of Sacred Heart Parish (Falfurrias, TX) and St. Anne Mission (Encino, TX). At the same time, I appoint Fr. Zerr as Pastor of St. Elizabeth of Hungary Parish (Alice, TX), for a term of six (6) years with residence at the rectory of St. Elizabeth of Hungary Parish.
Effective July 6, 2022, I release Rev. Tomasz Kozub as Pastor of St. Thomas More Parish, Corpus Christi. At the same time, I appoint Fr. Kozub as Pastor of St. Anthony (Violet) with residence at St. Anthony for a term of six (6) years.
Effective July 6, 2022, I am officially assigning Rev. Peter Martinez as Pastor of St. Thomas More Parish (Corpus Christi, TX) while at the same time retaining his appointment as President of St. John Paul II High School (Corpus Christi, TX) with residence at the rectory of St. Thomas More Parish. The assignment at St. Thomas More Parish is for six (6) years.
Effective July 6, 2022, in consultation with the Reverend Selvan Lazar, HGN, Provincial Superior of the Heralds of the Good News, I release Rev. Joseph Pradeep Puthan, HGN as Parochial Vicar of Our Lady Perpetual Help (Corpus Christi, TX), and I appoint Fr. Puthan as Parochial Administrator of Sacred Heart (Falfurrias, TX), St. Anne (Encino, TX) with residence at the rectory at Sacred Heart Parish. This assigmnent is for an indefinite period of time.
Effective July 6, 2022, in consultation with the Reverend Selvan Lazar, HGN, Provincial Superior of the Heralds of the Good News, I appoint Rev. Biju "James" Joseph Thoompunkal, HGN as Parochial Administrator of Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, Alice, effective July 6, 2022 with residence at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish. This assignment is for an indefinite period of time.
Effective July 6, 2022, in consultation with the Reverend Selvan Lazar, HGN, Provincial Superior of the Heralds of the Good News, I release Rev. Sanish Mathew, HGN as Parochial Vicar of St. Patrick Parish, Corpus Christi, and I appoint Fr. Sanish Mathew as Parochial Administrator of St. Theresa of the Infant Jesus Parish (Premont, TX) Immaculate Conception Mission (Concepcion, TX) and Our Lady of Guadalupe Mission (Ramirez, TX) with residence at the rectory at St. Theresa of the Infant Jesus Parish (Premont). This appointment is for an indefinite period of time.
Effective July 6, 2022, in consultation with the Reverend Selvan Lazar, HGN, Provincial Superior of the Heralds of the Good News, I release Rev. Jaison Mathew, HGN as Parochial Administrator of Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, (Alice, TX) and I appoint Fr. Jaison Mathew as Parochial Vicar of St. Patrick Parish (Corpus Christi, TX) with residence at the rectory of St. Patrick Parish (Corpus Christi, TX). This appointment is for an indefinite period of time.
Effective July 6, 2022, I grant Msgr. Leonard Pivonka retirement from active ministry, according to the particular laws of the Diocese of Corpus Christi. This includes a release from all assignments and ecclesiastical offices currently held by Msgr. Pivonka.
Most Rev. Wm. Michael Mulvey, STL, DD
Bishop of Corpus Christi