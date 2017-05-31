Official Assignments

For the good of the people of God in the Diocese of Corpus Christi, Bishop Michael Mulvey has made the following assignments:

Father Romeo Salinas is appointed as Vocations Director for the Diocese of Corpus Christi, effective July 5.

Father Peter Martinez is released as pastor of St. Paul the Apostle Parish in Flour Bluff, in order to serve full-time as president of St. John Paul II High School and Bishop Garriga Middle Preparatory School, effective July 5. He will be in residence at St. Philip the Apostle in Corpus Christi.

Father Philip Panackal is appointed as pastor of St. Thomas the Apostle in Robstown, effective July 5.

Father William Marquis is appointed as pastor of Our Lady of Refuge in Refugio, effective July 5.

Father Piotr Koziel is appointed as pastor of Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Portland, effective July 5.

Father Glen Mullan is appointed as pastor of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Sinton, effective immediately;

Father Joseph Lopez is appointed as pastor of St. Gertrude Parish in Kingsville, and chaplain to the St. Thomas Aquinas Newman Center at Texas A&M Kingsville, effective July 5.

Father Balaswamy Pasala is appointed pastor of St. Francis de Paula in San Diego and St. Joseph Mission in Palito Blanco, effective July 5.

Father Alfredo Villarreal is appointed to continue as parochial administrator of St. Philip the Apostle in Corpus Christi, for a term of one-year ending on June 30, 2018.

Father Patrick Higgins is appointed as parochial administrator of Our Lady of the Assumption in Ingleside, effective July 5.

Father Paul Kottackal, while retaining his duties with prison ministry, is appointed as parochial administrator of St. James Parish in Beeville, effective July 5.

Father Joseph Thang Nguyen is appointed as parochial administrator of St. Paul the Apostle in Flour Bluff, effective July 5.

Father Juan Fernando Gamez is appointed as parochial administrator of St. Joseph in Kingsville, and is to provide priestly assistance at the St. Thomas Aquinas Newman Center at Texas A&M Kingsville, effective July 5.

Father David Bayardo is appointed as parochial vicar of Most Precious Blood Parish in Corpus Christi, effective July 5.

Father Joseph Vakayil is appointed as chaplain to Our Lady of Schoenstatt Center in Lamar, effective May 1.

Father Jairo Motta has been granted a six-months leave of absence for health reasons.