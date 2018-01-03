Official Assignments

For the good of the people of God in the Diocese of Corpus Christi Bishop Michael Mulvey has made the following appointments: Father Raju D. Thottankara as Episcopal Vicar for (East) Indian Affairs, effective Oct. 4. A number of priests and religious from India assist in the pastoral ministry and pastoral care of many of the faithful in the diocese.

Father Alfredo Villarreal as pastor of St. Philip the Apostle Parish in Corpus Christi, effective Dec. 17, for a term of six years.

Father Romeo Salinas as pastor of St. Joseph Parish in Port Aransas, effective Dec. 23, for a term of six years. Father Salinas retains his earlier appointment as Director of Vocations for the Diocese of Corpus Christi.