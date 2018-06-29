Official Assignments

For the good of the People of God in the Diocese of Corpus Christi, Bishop Michael Mulvey has made the following assignments:

Father William Marquis, while remaining as pastor of Our Lady of Refuge Parish in Refugio, is appointed pastor of St. Therese of the Little Flower Parish in Woodsboro, effective June 27 and St. Mary Mission in Bayside, and will remain in residence at Our Lady of Refuge Parish Rectory in Refugio, effective July 1.

Father Andrew Hejdak is released as pastor of St. Therese, the Little Flower Parish in Woodsboro and St. Mary Mission in Bayside is appointed pastor of Immaculate Conception Parish in Gregory and will reside at Immaculate Conception Parish Rectory in Gregory, effective June 27.

Father James “Chako” Puthenparambil is released as parochial administrator of Immaculate Conception in Gregory and is being called back to his home diocese in India by Most Rev. Mar Jose Porunnedom, Bishop of the Eparchy of Mananthavady, effective June 27.

Father Ignatius Nwankwocha is released as parochial administrator of Sacred Heart in Sinton and with the permission of the Most Rev. Valerian M. Okeke, Archbishop of Onitsha, appointed appointed as parochial administrator of St. Theresa of the Little Flower Parish in Corpus Christi and will reside at St. Theresa of the Little Flower Parish Rectory in Corpus Christi, effective June 27.

Father Eulalio Ibay is released as pastor of Our Lady Star of the Sea in Corpus Christi and appointed as pastor of Sacred Heart Parish in Sinton and reside at Sacred Heart Parish Rectory in Sinton, effective June 27.

Father Roy Jacob Kaylayil with the permission of the Most Rev. Joseph Perumthottam, Archeparchy of Changanacherry, is appointed a parochial administrator of Our Lady Star of the Sea in Corpus Christi while remaining Parochial Administrator, Holy Cross and will reside at Our Lady Star of the Sea Parish Rectory in Corpus Christi, effective June 27.

Jaime Reyna, while retaining his duties as Director of Youth Ministry, has accepted the position as coordinator for the V Encuentro Ministry, effective May 10.