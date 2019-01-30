OLPH Academy presents STREAM Fair Demonstrations on NCSW

During National Catholic Schools Week (NCSW), Our Lady of Perpetual Help middle school students conducted a STREAM Fair Demonstration for the elementary students on Jan. 29. The younger students were able to learn and manipulate many of the projects presented. Some of the hands-on STREAM projects included demonstrations such as mini-spheres, drones, robotics and scientific experiments.
According to Raúl O. Ramon, Principal of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Academy, the older students modeled the presentations for the teachers and younger students in preparation for the school-wide STREAM Fair scheduled for March 27.
“This week reminds us that it is our responsibility as teachers to show the face of God through our academics and our own spiritual growth, so our students can, in turn, mirror the face of God to their families and then ultimately to the entire community,” Ramon said.