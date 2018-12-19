OLPH Academy project encourages service and prayer

by South Texas Catholic

Middle school students from Janida De La Rosa’s Religion Class at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Academy have been looming winter hats after school from September through December for the homeless who frequent the Mother Teresa Shelter.



“The students were so excited to loom that there were days they did not have enough looms to go around. While they were looming, students would pray for the person who would be wearing the hat they were making,” De La Rosa said.



This is the second year that students sign up weekly to loom hats after school. In addition to the homeless, the students loomed small red hats for the annual American Heart Association Little Hats, Big Hearts™ for infants born in February. This year the students made 80 hats.



“OLPH Academy encourages students to serve others in the community with their gifts and talents by doing works of mercy,” De La Rosa said. “Students learned to loom quickly and enjoy making a difference in the lives of many who have very little.”

