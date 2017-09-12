OLPH Casino Night to benefit 'Fill Every Desk' campaign

Principal Raul Ramon of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Academy will be maintaining Casino Night for "Fill Every Desk" campaign.
“Starting something from the ground up is always a challenge,” says Raul Ramon, Principal of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Academy. “However, an even bigger challenge is maintaining something that you are implementing for the first time.”
Ramon is referring to the Academy’s "Fill Every Desk" campaign, a tuition assistance program which has been in place at the school for the last two years. Its goal is to make a Catholic education affordable for all families regardless of financial circumstances. The level of need is determined by a family’s income along with the number of people living in their household.
“Last year the program was able to help 13 families,” Ramon said. “Going into this school year, we continue to help them but now we have eight additional families who want to send their children to the Academy, and it is tremendous to see how the "Fill Every Desk" campaign is working to increase the number as well as the diversity of the students attending our school.”
While the increasing number of families utilizing the benefits of the "Fill Every Desk" campaign is inspiring, its continuation requires a considerable amount of fundraising. That is what the OLPH Casino Night is all about. The Las Vegas-style event will take place on Saturday, Nov. 11 from 6-11 p.m. at Sokol Hall, located at 5502 Ayers Road in Corpus Christi.
The evening will feature casino-style gaming, dancing, a live and silent auction, and dinner. It will also feature an opportunity for guests to meet Elvis impersonator Danny Lee, who will be greeting revelers and posing for photos.
All proceeds from the event will go toward the "Fill Every Desk" campaign, and every roll of the dice and bid placed in the auction will help make it possible for more families to afford a Catholic education for their children.
“Creating this opportunity for more families is what makes the "Fill Every Desk "campaign a huge blessing,” adds Ramon. “We put our trust in God, and It is so exciting to see the work He is doing.”
For more information, go to
www.olphcctx.org
or call the parish office at (361) 991-7891.