OLPH participated in Harvey Clean Up Saturday

May 29, 2018
Parishioners from Our Lady of Perpetual Help participated in Harvey Clean Up Saturday on May 12 and May 19. Two groups of 12 people (some children) spent several hours working on clean up tasks at the direction of Rockport and Port Aransas Volunteer Centers.
"There is still much work to be done as a new hurricane season is upon us," Deacon Richard Longoria said. "It would be fantastic if parishes can help."
All that is needed is for a parish group to set up a table after Mass and sign up parishioners who can lend a hand on a Saturday. "Your charity for God's people is needed. Can you Help? No group is too small. Even if you sign up two people–it would be fantastic," Deacon Longoria said.
The coordinating groups are Port Aransas Volunteer Center, Rockport Volunteer Center, Refugio County Volunteer Center, the Sisters at Schoenstatt Shrine, Coastal Bend Long Term Recovery Center, Mayor Sharon Scott of Bayside, Mayor Mary Canales of Tivoli who also coordinates relief work in Austwell.
Please call Deacon Richard Longoria at (361) 446-2291 or email
rlongoria@diocesecc.org.