Conference focuses on holiness and chastity

by South Texas Catholic

Hudson Byblow gave a series of presentations on a diocesan day of reflection on Oct. 20 at Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds. The event, entitled “Living Love in Truth, included talks about the dignity of the human person.



The conference opened with Mass celebrated by Bishop Michael Mulvey followed by the first keynote address entitled “Letting Go of Earthly Attachments.”



Byblow shared his testimony to a gathering of over 100 people from parishes throughout the diocese. Local couples gave testimonies about topics that were referenced during the keynote addresses such as overcoming pornography addiction and striving to practice chastity as engaged and married couples.



“I think that everyone who attended was pleasantly surprised. Hudson’s candor and his sense of humor shed light upon the topic of chastity and same-sex attraction with such joy. All of the local presenters gave witness to the truth that living chastely can be difficult only because it counters every message our culture is telling us,” said Beth Nguyen, Director of the Office of Laity, Family and Life for the Diocese of Corpus Christi.



“The reality is that chaste relationships are built on authentic love and truth and that these habits of delayed gratification are good for us to build in all aspects of our lives. Chastity is not saying no to love at all,” Nguyen said. “It is ordering our actions according to God’s design so that we can choose love most completely.”



Byblow is an author, speaker and consultant who presents in a captivating and personalized manner, unifying audiences of all types and ages.

