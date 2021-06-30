Open Enrollment at Our Lady of the Rosary Learning Center

Our Lady of the Rosary Learning Center (OLRLC) is now taking applications for daycare/education for children 18 months to five years old. Teachers and staff have diligently prepared to welcome children back to the center for the 2021 fiscal year.
Sisters of the Religious Missionaries of St. Dominic have been operating the Catholic daycare center since 1991. OLRLC is a state-licensed, faith-based daycare service, so mothers can continue working while their children learn.
All the sisters have degrees, and their years of experience nurturing children provide an excellent alternative for parents to continue working. In addition, the center has a certified food manager and cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) certified staff.
OLRLC is located on Waldron Road, adjacent to St. Paul the Apostle Church in Flour Bluff. With the support of St. Paul the Apostle parishioners and other volunteers, the Dominican Sisters continue to provide quality daycare at a reasonable cost to the community.
The facility has been well maintained, and the building is safely located behind the church, where it is isolated from street noises and other distractions. Thus, the environment is conducive to the development of the children the sisters serve.
The 2019-2021 pandemic years have been hard on all of us, and OLRLC was no exception. As a result, the center had to close for a while and staff had to incorporate some essential changes. Social distancing and wearing masks were required, and children were given temperature checks before entering the school. Group meetings were suspended, and holiday events ordinarily open to the public were closed. The children’s performances instead were videotaped and posted on the center’s website for parents and relatives to view.
Graduation took place at the end of May with no COVID-19 outbreaks during the year. Most of the staff and volunteers are vaccinated, and hopefully, by August, most of the population will be vaccinated so that a typical 2021-2022 year will be possible. For more information or to view their activities go to
olrcs.org.