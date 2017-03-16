Order of Secular Franciscans seeking to organize in diocese

From the earliest days of Francis of Assisi’s ministry, secular people who longed to live a deeper life of faith were drawn to his message of conversion and penance. St. Francis formed these secular penitents into the Brothers and Sisters of Penance, which in 2014 became known as the Order of Secular Franciscans (OFS). At one time there was an OFS group in the Diocese of Corpus Christi and Patsy Cueva Philipps, a member of the order, is working to reorganize a group in the diocese.
“There are probably professed that would like to re-engage with other Secular Franciscans. Or, there might be people interested in our way of life,” Philipps said. “We are checking to see if there is any interest in our diocese to have a Fraternity here.”
In a letter to the regional minister of
Los Tres Compañeros,
the Secular Franciscan Order, Bishop Michael Mulvey said, “I am happy to hear about the possibility of restarting a Fraternity of Secular Franciscans in the Diocese of Corpus Christi. I am quite familiar with the fact that they once existed here and would be happy to welcome the presence of a fraternity once again.”
Secular Franciscans live ordinary lives in the world rather than in religious communities. They may be single or married, women or men; in all walks of life and must be older that 18-years of age.
Conditions for admission are to profess the Catholic faith, to live in communion with the Church, to be of good moral standing and to show clear signs of a vocation. Membership in the Order is attained through a time of initiation, a time of formation and the Profession of the Rule.
Anyone interested in joining can contact Philipps at:
Patsy Cueva Philipps, OFS
Minister,
Los Tres Compañeros Region - Texas
Cell: (469) 487-6981
email: ltcregion.ofs@gmail.com
or patsysfo@att.net.
You can also visit their Regional website
lostrescompaneros.org
and their National Website,
nafra-sfo.org
for more information.