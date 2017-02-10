Ordination and installation of Bishop-designate Kihneman

Due to health reasons, the ordination and installation of Bishop-designate Louis F. Kihneman as the fourth bishop of Biloxi has been postponed.



Under advice of his physicians and medical care providers, Bishop-designate Kihneman will be undergoing surgery and will be unable to travel to Biloxi for the ordination and installation as originally planned for Feb. 17. A new date for the ordination and installation will be scheduled and will be communicated, as soon as possible.



Bishop-designate Kihneman asks that he be allowed to continue his recovery in the hospital privately with no visitors.



Please continue to pray for Bishop-designate Kihneman that through the intercession of our Blessed Mother, he may experience a speedy and complete recovery.