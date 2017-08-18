Our Lady of Consolation remembers Father Antony

Our Lady of Consolation in Vattmann will pray a Holy Rosary and celebrate a Memorial Mass on Friday Aug. 25 in memory of Father Peter Paul Antony, who died on Aug. 1 in his native India. The Holy Rosary will be at 5:30 p.m., followed by Mass at 6 p.m.



Father Antony faithfully served the parish and its missions of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Riviera and Sacred Heart in Ricardo, for 11 years.





Bishop Michael Mulvey will celebrate the Memorial Mass. Many priests from the diocese are expected to concelebrate.



After the Mass there will be a reception at the parish hall with a PowerPoint presentation on the life of Father Antony.



