The Silver Rose is now in Portland

The Silver Rose has made its final stop in the Diocese of Corpus Christi at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Portland. The Silver Rose was available for viewing on the altar at the vigil Mass celebrated by the pastor, Father Piotr Koziel on Oct. 30. After Mass it was placed in the adoration chapel by Sir Knight Joe Saavedra, Knights of Columbus District Marshal of the diocese and Faithful Navigator of Assembly 2781 (Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church) and will be available for viewing and adoration until Nov. 4.
Every year the Our Lady of Guadalupe Silver Rose – “One Life, One Rose” program begins in March when 8 Silver Roses start their individual journeys on various routes in Canada, the United States and Mexico.
All eight of the routes will have concluded their journeys on Dec. 12, 2021, on the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe Patroness of the Americas, at the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Monterrey, Mexico.
“The Silver Rose symbolizes the commitment of the Knights of Columbus to restoring respect for the sanctity of human life from conception until death,” Saavedra said.
2021 marks the 62nd year of the program which began in 1960 to honor the Blessed Virgin under her title of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Patroness of the Americas. The program has continued since then as a project of the Knights of Columbus councils and Fourth Degree Assemblies in several jurisdictions.
In 2001, Supreme Knight Carl Anderson labeled the “Running of the Rose,” and adding to it “One Life, One Rose,” symbolizing the commitment of the Knights of Columbus to Our Lady of Guadalupe, for the spiritual renewal of each nation, and restoring respect for human life from conception until natural death. “It is most appropriate that we turn to Our Lady of Guadalupe who made known her will through Juan Diego and the miracle of the roses,” Anderson said.
The Silver Rose will be at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish Adoration Chapel until Nov. 4. A box will be available for all prayer petitions, and the prayer petitions will accompany the Silver Rose to its destination at the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Monterrey, Mexico, where all the petitions will be read and prayed upon.