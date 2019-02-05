|||
Our Lady of the Rosary celebrates NCSW
School News
February
5
,
2019
by South Texas Catholic
Our Lady of the Rosary Pre-K3-5 celebrated National Catholic Schools Week from Jan. 28-Feb. 1.
The children sang, prayed, had a talent show, celebrated the nation, the family, their teachers and God.
All the children received medals for the week’s events.
Photos by Adel Rivera