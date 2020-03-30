IWA students serving the community

Service varied across the student body and all events glorified the Incarnate Word. The youngest Angels hosted drives and welcomed guest speakers to campus who explained how acts of kindness create a ripple effect to benefit the larger community. The older Angels left campus to get involved with local nonprofits and learn about the selfless work being done in the local community.
Students at the elementary level participated in an array of activities. During art class, Angels helped make cards to include in care packages that will be sent to American soldiers who are serving the country. Each student made at least one card thanking the soldiers for their service and drew a picture to help brighten their day.
Angels at the middle level volunteered at the Coastal Bend Food Bank as part of the day of service. Students helped sort, inspect, and box food to be distributed into the Food Bank’s 11-county service area. Middle level students also volunteer at Hi Again Resale Shop to help arrange and organize the shop’s clothing displays.
High school level students served at the Coastal Bend Center for Independent Living. The Angels painted the fence that runs along the property and spruced up the landscape at CBCIL. Students also visited the Spirit Center, Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi, Christ the King Parish, The Purple Door, and Our Lady of Corpus Christi to donate their time and learn about how these organizations make our community a better place.
The day of service started in support of Incarnate Word Academy’s school’s vision “to become an image of Christ within our community” and in response to Pope Francis’ call to “spread the Good News of the Gospel.”