Students display their wears at MPB Literary Parade for NCSW

Most Precious Blood School held a Literary Parade and invited parents to come on Jan. 31. Students dressed up as characters of the books they read about. MPB cheerleaders ended the event with a cheer. 5th grade students dressed as characters in “Wizard of Oz” and “Sleeping Beauty”;4th grade students dressed as characters in Noah's Ark; 3rd grade students dressed as characters in “Coco”; 1st grade students dressed as characters in “If You Give a Mouse a Cookie”; 2nd grade students dressed as characters in “Dex - The Heart of a Hero”; 2nd grade students dressed as characters in “The Signmaker's Assistant”; Kinder grade students dressed as characters in “Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus”; Kinder grade students dressed as caterpillar in “The Very Hungry Caterpillar”; PK4 grade students dressed as characters in “Chicka Chicka Boom Boom”; PK4 grade students dressed as characters in “Nursery Rhymes”; PK3 grade students dressed as characters in “Pete the Cat and His Four Groovy Buttons”; and PK3 grade students dressed as crayons in “The Day the Crayons Quit.”