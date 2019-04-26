Parish Catechetical Appreciation Dinner held for catechetical leaders

On April 25 the Office of Evangelization and Catechesis hosted their annual Parish Catechetical Appreciation Dinner at St. Pius X Parish Hall. Approximately 170 parish catechetical leaders from throughout the Diocese of Corpus Christi were in attendance along with Vicar General Father James Stembler, who recognized those with 10-42 plus years of service with an appreciation award. PCLs enjoyed an evening of great fellowship and good food.
Parish Catechetical leaders who received an award for 10 years of service were: Michelle Burden, Lori Garcia, Linda Guartuche and Aida Rodriguez from Holy Family in Corpus Christi; Angelita Facundo from St. John of the Cross in Orange Grove; Orfie Hernandez, Blanca Konitzer and Debbie Shea from Corpus Christi Cathedral; Geronimo Jaramillo from St. Therese in Woodsboro; Corazon Joseph from St. Paul the Apostle; Camille Mikulencak from St. Pius X; Xochitl Noble and Obdulia Vallejo from Nuestra Senora de San Juan de los Lagos; Lydia Puente from Our Lady of the Rosary; Oralia Reyna and Robert Tijerina from Our Lady of Guadalupe in Sinton; and Marian Rose Swetish from St. Patrick in Corpus Christi.
Parish Catechetical leaders who received an award for 15 years of service were: Ruby Ballesteros, Laura Cable from St. Patrick in Corpus Christi; Becky Corona, Melissa Reyes from St. Mary Star of the Sea; Cathy Fichtel, Renee Hill from St. Paul the Apostle; Cindi Lara from Holy Family in Corpus Christi; and Carolyn Taylor from St. Helena of the True Cross of Jesus.
Parish Catechetical leaders who received an award for 20 years of service were: Sister Lucia D’Cunha, SSA; from St. Joseph in Corpus Christi; Elizabeth Martinez from Holy Family in Corpus Christi; Delfina Reyes from Our Lady of Guadalupe in Sinton; Gil Reynado from Our Lady of Guadalupe in Alice; and Soila Valdez from Our Lady of Guadalupe in Sinton.
Parish Catechetical leaders who received an award for 25 years of service were: Lupe Garcia, Margie Gomez from Our Lady of Guadalupe in Sinton; Teresa Reyes from St. Mary Star of the Sea in Corpus Christi; Deacon Frank Rodriguez, Debbie Rodriguez from St. Paul the Apostle;
Parish Catechetical leader Debbie Unterbrink from Our Lady of Consolation in Vattman received an award for 25+ years of service.
Parish Catechetical leaders who received an award for 27 years of service were: Gloria Luna from Sacred Heart in Sinton and Dora Marquez from St. Peter, Prince of the Apostles; and Adelita Rojas from Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Portland.
Parish Catechetical leaders who received an award for 29 years of service were: Yolanda Perez from Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Portland and Paul Wondolowski from St. Paul the Apostle.
Parish Catechetical leaders who received an award for 30 years of service were: Belia Guerra from St. Gertrude in Kingsville; Frances Lozano from Corpus Christi Cathedral; Margie O’Docharty from St. Paul the Apostle; Gloria Scott from Sacred Heart in Rockport; and Mary Lou Ybarra from St. Paul the Apostle.
Parish Catechetical leader Pauline Garza received an award for 30+ years of service.
Parish Catechetical leaders who received an award for 31 years of service were: Ricardo Diaz and Lucy Martinez from Ss. Cyril & Methodius; and Gabriel Lopez from Our Lady of Pilar.
Parish Catechetical leaders who received an award for 32 years of service were: Jennie Blaschke from St. Therese in Woodsboro; Mercedes Guerra from Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Portland; Maria Lopez from St. Therese in Woodsboro; and Phyllis Martinez from St. Paul the Apostle.
Parish Catechetical leader Janie Trevino from Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Portland received an award for 34 years of service.
Parish Catechetical leaders who received an award for 35 years of service were: Olga Gomez from Our Lady of Guadalupe in Sinton; Romulia Reyes from St. Mary Star of the Sea; and Norma Reynado from Our Lady of Guadalupe in Alice.
Parish Catechetical leader Minerva “Minnie” Hinojosa from Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Portland received an award for 39 years of service.
Parish Catechetical leader Patricia Cumberland from St. Gertrude in Kingsville received an award for 42 years of service.
Photos by Margie Rivera | For STC