Parish celebrates Our Lady of Guadalupe
December
13
,
2016
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish celebrated the feast day of Our Lady of Guadalupe on Dec. 12. Parishioners processed from the parking lot into the church for a celebratory Mass and Las Mañitas sang to Our Lady.